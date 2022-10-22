Home>>
A decade of change in China from the viewpoint of foreign residents
(People's Daily App) 14:21, October 22, 2022
The Communist Party of China opened its 20th National Congress in Beijing on Oct 16. During this event, speakers and delegates have repeatedly pointed out that many significant changes have occurred across the nation over the last 10 years. In this video, foreign residents share their insights about the changes and transformations and what China looks like in their eyes.
Click on the video to see China from the viewpoint of foreign residents.
(Produced by Wang Zi and Li Bowen; Video contributed by Xu Xiang and Peng Shuangqi; special thanks to Guangzhou Broadcasting Network)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)
