Following China's path to a green transition

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:45, October 20, 2022

China has pledged to peak its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

As a developing country, what challenges will China face in striking a balance between economic growth and carbon reduction, and how will it overcome them? Watch this video to find out.

