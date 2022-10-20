Home>>
Following China's path to a green transition
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:45, October 20, 2022
China has pledged to peak its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
As a developing country, what challenges will China face in striking a balance between economic growth and carbon reduction, and how will it overcome them? Watch this video to find out.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Welded pipe production base turns green
- China a greener country after decade-long ecological efforts
- "Millennium ancient ferry" in N China's Tianjin sees prospering development of green tourism
- China calls for more green efforts from central SOEs
- Chinese vice premier stresses green, high-quality development
- Xi stresses achieving greater development through green transition
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.