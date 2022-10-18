S.Korea reports 33,248 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 33,248 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,164,695, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 11,040 in the previous day and higher than 15,466 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 24,236.

Among the new cases, 87 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 68,942.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 247, down one from the previous day.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 28,856. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.

