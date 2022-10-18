Singapore reports 5,196 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:48, October 18, 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Singapore reported 5,196 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 2,017,261.

Of the new cases, 522 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 4,674 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the country's Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 503 were local transmissions and 19 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 4,525 local transmissions and 149 imported cases.

A total of 627 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 15 in intensive care units.

Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday, taking the total death toll to 1,646.

