Chinese mainland reports 208 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:45, October 18, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 208 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Altogether 587 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 300 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 246,629 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

