Philippines logs 1,938 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more deaths

Xinhua) 09:30, October 18, 2022

MANILA, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines reported 1,938 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,984,815.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 25,848, while 37 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 63,547.

Metro Manila, the Philippine capital with over 13 million people, tallied 743 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated nearly 73.4 million people.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)