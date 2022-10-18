Home>>
Philippines logs 1,938 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more deaths
(Xinhua) 09:30, October 18, 2022
MANILA, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines reported 1,938 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,984,815.
The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 25,848, while 37 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 63,547.
Metro Manila, the Philippine capital with over 13 million people, tallied 743 new cases.
The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated nearly 73.4 million people.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 182 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 174 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Experts urge following current COVID-19 control measures to curb new Omicron variant
- Chinese mainland reports 291 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 249 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Experts: Dynamic zero-COVID policy still key
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.