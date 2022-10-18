Home>>
Swedish parliament approves Ulf Kristersson as new PM
(Xinhua) 09:42, October 18, 2022
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, was on Monday voted by the parliament to be Sweden's new prime minister.
Kristersson got 176 yes votes in the 349-seat Parliament, while 173 voted no. There were no abstentions.
Kristersson is expected to announce his new cabinet on Tuesday.
The blue bloc, led by Kristersson, consisting of the Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats, the Liberal Party and the Sweden Democrats, had won 176 of the 349 seats in parliament in the recent election.
