Autumn scenery in Stockholm, Sweden
Photo taken on Oct. 7, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
A pedestrian walks at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
People walk at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on Oct. 7, 2022 shows the autumn scenery in Stockholm, Sweden. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on Oct. 8, 2022 shows the autumn scenery in Stockholm, Sweden. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
People take a roller coaster at an amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on Oct. 8, 2022 shows the autumn scenery in Stockholm, Sweden. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on Oct. 7, 2022 shows the autumn scenery in Stockholm, Sweden. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
People walk on a street in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photos
