Autumn scenery in Stockholm, Sweden

Xinhua) 08:55, October 10, 2022

Photo taken on Oct. 7, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A pedestrian walks at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People walk at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on Oct. 7, 2022 shows the autumn scenery in Stockholm, Sweden. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on Oct. 8, 2022 shows the autumn scenery in Stockholm, Sweden. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People take a roller coaster at an amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on Oct. 8, 2022 shows the autumn scenery in Stockholm, Sweden. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on Oct. 7, 2022 shows the autumn scenery in Stockholm, Sweden. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People walk on a street in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

