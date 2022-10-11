Themed exhibition showcases China's achievements over past decade

Ecns.cn) 14:01, October 11, 2022

Photo shows the outdoor area of the themed exhibition "Forging Ahead in the New Era" in Beijing, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Network/Li Peiyun)

With a total area of over 30,000 square meters, the exhibition is divided into six parts - the preface, central comprehensive exhibition, local exhibitions, the outlook, as well as an outdoor area, and an area for interactions. The exhibition opened on Sept. 27, 2022.

