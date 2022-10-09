Home>>
19th CPC Central Committee holds 7th plenary session
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:18, October 09, 2022
The seventh plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee started on Sunday in Beijing.
