The 20th CPC National Congress: Who represents 96 million CPC members?

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:32, October 11, 2022

A total of 2,296 delegates have been elected to the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The delegates represent the nation's 96 million Party members.

Who are the delegates? Where are they from? Let's take a look.

