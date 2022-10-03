Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 189 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:34, October 03, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 189 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 80 in Inner Mongolia and 45 in Sichuan, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday.
A total of 466 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 256 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 242,885.
Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Western governments criticized for downplaying pandemic amid warning of long COVID threat
- U.S. long COVID victims seek Congressional relief
- Australian research reveals how COVID-19 damages heart
- Over 8 pct of Asian American adults in California suffer hate incidents due to COVID-19: survey
- Chinese mainland reports 97 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.