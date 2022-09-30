Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 97 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:22, September 30, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 97 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.
Altogether 625 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 184 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 242,254 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.
Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 119 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Campaign needed to boost Australian COVID-19 booster uptake: gov't review
- Over 14.7 mln U.S. children infected with COVID-19
- Less than 2 pct of eligible Americans get updated COVID-19 booster shots: NBC
- Institutional strengths emerge in China's fight against COVID-19, economic slowdown
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.