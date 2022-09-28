Chinese mainland reports 119 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 5, 2022 shows a community testing site for COVID-19 in Wudang District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 119 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 56 were in Guizhou, the National Health Commission said Wednesday. Enditem
Altogether 625 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 169 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 241,906 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.
Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
