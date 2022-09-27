Less than 2 pct of eligible Americans get updated COVID-19 booster shots: NBC

Xinhua) 08:49, September 27, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- At least 4.4 million people have received an updated COVID-19 booster since the start of the month, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"That number represents around 1.5 percent of people currently eligible to receive the shots in the U.S.," said NBC in its report of the data.

The data does not include people who received updated Pfizer-BioNTech boosters in Idaho and Texas, the CDC said, so it is likely an underestimate. The White House estimates the number to be closer to 5 million doses of the new booster.

The CDC signed off on updated versions of Pfizer's and Moderna's booster shots on Sept. 1, and pharmacies and other vaccination sites began administering the new shots around Labor Day weekend.

"The bivalent shots target both the original coronavirus strain and the currently circulating omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5," added the report.

