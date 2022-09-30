Home>>
Over 8 pct of Asian American adults in California suffer hate incidents due to COVID-19: survey
(Xinhua) 10:34, September 30, 2022
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- An estimated 8.2 percent of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) adults in California experienced a hate incident due to COVID-19, said a recent survey.
Preliminary data released on Sept. 20 by the California Health Interview Survey found that of those AANHPI adults in the state who experienced a hate incident, 83.7 percent said they sustained verbal abuse or insults, and 13.9 percent said they suffered physical abuse or attacks.
The survey, carried out between February and May this year, also found that 22 percent of AANHPI adults in California had witnessed another AANHPI person being mistreated due to race or ethnicity.
