6 injured in Oakland school shooting

San Franciso, Sept. 28 (People’s Daily Online) – Six adults were injured in a shooting at a school campus in Oakland on Sept. 28.

Six people over the age of 18 were shot and taken to local hospitals, police said.

According to the Oakland police department, the shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street. There are several schools nearby including Sojourner Truth Independent Study School, Bay Area Technology School, the Pear Tree Preschool and Oak Grove Montessori.

