Suspect of mass shooting in U.S. Chicago suburb faces 110 new charges

Xinhua) 08:51, July 28, 2022

CHICAGO, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Robert Crimo III, the suspect of a mass shooting during an Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, on Wednesday faced 110 additional criminal charges after a Lake County grand jury handed down an indictment.

Crimo, 22, already faced seven counts of first-degree murder for the shooting on July 4 in Highland Park, in the U.S. state of Illinois.

The indictment announced Wednesday added an additional 14 counts of first-degree murder for a total of 21, Chicago Tribune reported.

The grand jury also indicted Crimo on 48 counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery for each victim who was injured by gunfire when he used a high-powered rifle and fired more than 83 rounds from a rooftop overlooking the parade in downtown Highland Park.

The mass shooting killed seven people and wounded dozens of others. Crimo was arrested on the same day of the shooting. Police said Crimo pre-planned the attack for several weeks and acted alone.

