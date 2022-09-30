2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals kick off in Chengdu

Xinhua) 15:06, September 30, 2022

President of Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) Liu Guoliang returns the ball during the kick-off ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

President of Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) Liu Guoliang returns the ball during the kick-off ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Vice president of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Khalil Al Mohannadi, president of Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) Liu Guoliang, president of ITTF Petra Sorling and CEO of ITTF group Steve Dainton (from L to R) pose for a photo during the kick-off ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

President of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Petra Sorling is seen during the kick-off ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

President of Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) Liu Guoliang (L, front) and president of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Petra Sorling (R, front) are seen during the kick-off ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

