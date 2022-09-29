Winding roads benefit locals in Guizhou
Aerial view shows a winding mountain road in Congjiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A web of roads connecting settlements scattered in Guizhou's mountain area has been built and played an indispensable role in poverty eradication. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Dejun)
Photos
