Winding roads benefit locals in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 14:28, September 29, 2022

Aerial view shows a winding mountain road in Congjiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A web of roads connecting settlements scattered in Guizhou's mountain area has been built and played an indispensable role in poverty eradication. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Dejun)

