China adds 158 new professions to occupation list
BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has added 158 new professions to its list of recognized occupations since 2015, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said Wednesday.
With the increase, the total number of professions on the country's newly-revised list stands at 1,639, according to the ministry.
The revised list identifies 97 professions related to the digital sectors. It also features professions within the country's emerging industries such as cryptographic engineering, carbon management and financial technology.
The ministry said that efforts have been made to formulate national standards for new professions and launch occupational training courses to cultivate more talent.
The digital economy is thriving in China, with its market size reaching 45.5 trillion yuan (about 6.4 trillion U.S. dollars) as of the end of 2021.
Photos
Related Stories
- New occupations become employment trend in China
- Emerging occupations increasingly popular among young Chinese
- Former HK chief executive calls for end of occupation
- 'Flash Occupation' staged in L.A. to demand Wall Street pay fair share
- Abbas to ask Obama for serious moves to end occupation: official
- Iraqis march in southern city on 7th anniversary of occupation
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.