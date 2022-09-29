China adds 158 new professions to occupation list

Xinhua) 11:37, September 29, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has added 158 new professions to its list of recognized occupations since 2015, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said Wednesday.

With the increase, the total number of professions on the country's newly-revised list stands at 1,639, according to the ministry.

The revised list identifies 97 professions related to the digital sectors. It also features professions within the country's emerging industries such as cryptographic engineering, carbon management and financial technology.

The ministry said that efforts have been made to formulate national standards for new professions and launch occupational training courses to cultivate more talent.

The digital economy is thriving in China, with its market size reaching 45.5 trillion yuan (about 6.4 trillion U.S. dollars) as of the end of 2021.

