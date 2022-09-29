Themed flower terraces arranged for National Day in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 11:02, September 29, 2022

A flower terrace featuring the theme of "cultural life" can be seen at the northwest corner of Xidan area in downtown Beijing. (Photo/Yin Xingyun)

A total of 14 themed flower terraces have been arranged along Chang'an Avenue, a major thoroughfare of China's capital city Beijing, for the upcoming National Day holiday.

The eastern and western parts of the avenue, namely the East Chang'an Avenue and the West Chang'an Avenue, have been decorated with flower terraces with different themes. The seven flower terraces along the East Chang'an Avenue show China's achievements, while the rest of the flower terraces built along the West Chang'an Avenue are designed to mirror the Chinese people's colorful life.

In addition, flowers covering a total area of 7,000 square meters have been planted and 100 sets of container flowers have been displayed between Jianguomen and Fuxingmen along Chang'an Avenue, creating a festive atmosphere.

Besides the flower decorations along the Chang'an Avenue, which is the east-west central axis of the urban area of Beijing, other types of decorative arrangements will also be displayed in different districts of the city for the National Day holiday and at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to an official of the urban afforestation department of Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau.

Statistics show that the city plans to set up 50 themed flower terraces, plant more than 100,000 square meters of flowers, decorate over 2,000 spots with small-scale combinations of container flowers, and install more than 10,000 flower boxes for the National Day celebrations and the 20th National Congress of the CPC, which is slated to kick off on Oct. 16.

The city has used more than 19 million pots of flowers and beautified green areas covering a total area of over 6.2 million square meters for the occasions, the statistics suggested.

