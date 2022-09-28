China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

Xinhua) 13:12, September 28, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Wednesday conducted a total of 200 billion yuan (about 28 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain liquidity in the banking system.

The amount included 133 billion yuan of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent, and 67 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.15 percent, according to the People's Bank of China.

The move aims to keep stable liquidity in the banking system at the end of the quarter, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)