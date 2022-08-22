China's central bank issues 25 bln yuan of bills in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 15:56, August 22, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank issued 25 billion yuan (about 3.67 billion U.S. dollars) worth of central bank bills in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Monday.

Of the total, 10 billion yuan worth of central bank bills will mature in three months, and the other 15 billion yuan will mature in one year, with interest rates of 1.9 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement.

The issuance was well-received by overseas investors, with total bidding reaching about 75 billion yuan, roughly three times the value issued, the central bank said.

The strong bidding reflects the attractiveness of renminbi assets to overseas investors and the confidence global investors have in the Chinese economy, according to the PBOC.

