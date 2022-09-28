China unveils plan to improve harmless disposal of sludge

Xinhua) 10:47, September 28, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have unveiled a plan to improve the harmless disposal of sludge to reduce pollution and improve resource utilization.

By 2025, the daily capacity of new harmless sludge disposal facilities in China will be at or above 20,000 tonnes, according to a plan released by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The rate at which urban sludge is disposed of harmlessly will top 90 percent by 2025. By that time, a sludge treatment system with complete facilities, safe operations, green and low-carbon models, and effective supervision will be generally in place.

By the end of 2021, nearly 4,600 sewage treatment plants had been built in cities and counties across the country, with an annual sewage treatment capacity of approximately 70 billion cubic meters. However, there remains significant room for improvement in terms of harmless treatment and resource utilization.

The plan outlines a string of policy steps, including promoting the utilization of certain materials in sludge, improving disposal facilities, and enhancing whole-process management.

