Thailand's AIS partners with China's ZTE to launch 5G innovation center

Xinhua) 10:34, September 28, 2022

BANGKOK, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's leading mobile operator AIS and China's ZTE on Tuesday jointly launched a 5G innovation center in an effort to facilitate local infrastructure upgrading and elevate the nation's digital economy.

Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said at the launching ceremony that he believed the cooperation between Thai and Chinese companies will certainly help Thailand upgrade its digital technology and achieve the digitalization goals of the national strategy Thailand 4.0.

Chaiwut is optimistic that 5G technology will further improve the overall quality of life in the country.

Kan Trakulhoon, AIS's chairman of the Board of Directors, said that the cooperation with ZTE is more than a mere partnership. "We have a common goal of seeing Thailand release its full potential and to emerge as an even more powerful digital nation."

Chinese companies such as ZTE have been actively contributing to the enhancement of synergy between Thailand 4.0 and the Belt and Road Initiative, said Wang Liping, minister counselor for economic and commercial affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, highlighting the innovation center as an important collaboration project.

ZTE's CEO Xu Ziyang said via live streaming that the center will also serve as a research platform to discover new technology needs and test ZTE's latest technology for local application.

The innovation center is a showroom of 5G products and solutions provided by both parties to help level up the capabilities of the nation's smart 5G network.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)