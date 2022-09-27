China Broadnet's commercial 5G services cover 31 provincial-level regions

Xinhua) 16:57, September 27, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China Broadnet, the country's new telecom carrier, on Tuesday launched its 5G services in Tibet and Qinghai, in addition to the previously covered 29 provincial-level regions.

Customers can activate their 5G services via China Broadnet's online channels such as the mobile app as well as its over 10,000 brick-and-mortar customer service branches across the country, while a customer service hotline 10099 is also available nationwide, said the telecom carrier.

Building on its quality broadcast and online content, China Broadnet will accelerate its roll-out of forward-looking, diversified and integrated products, and provide its customers with smart and individually customized services, said the telecom carrier.

