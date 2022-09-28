China's top political advisor attends National Day reception

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a reception to celebrate the upcoming 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 27, 2022. The reception was jointly held by the General Office of the National Committee of the CPPCC, the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, and the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang attended a reception on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing and delivered a speech.

The reception was jointly held by the General Office of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, and the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has implemented the strategy of national rejuvenation within the context of global changes of a scale unseen in a century, said Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

It has solved many longstanding problems, brought about important achievements on matters concerning the future, and withstood risks and challenges at home and abroad, Wang added.

Noting that the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress matters in carrying forward the cause of the Party and the country, the future of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and China's national rejuvenation, Wang urged efforts to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the congress, and follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to strive for fully building a modern socialist China and advancing national rejuvenation.

Stressing understanding the spirit of President Xi Jinping's address at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, Wang called for efforts to implement the principle of "one country, two systems," enforce the central government's overall jurisdiction in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions (SARs), implement the principle of patriots administering Hong Kong and Macao, as well as supporting the SAR governments in their administration in accordance with the law, ensuring that the SARs maintain their unique status and advantages, and supporting their integration into China's overall development.

Wang stressed implementing the Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, upholding the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and promoting the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations.

Noting that China's reunification is unstoppable, Wang warned that seeking "Taiwan independence" with foreign support will lead nowhere, while using Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail.

Wang urged efforts to implement the policies of the Party and the country on overseas Chinese affairs, and help the world to better understand China.

