Xi sends condolences to Putin over school shooting in Russia

Xinhua) 16:56, September 27, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over a school shooting incident in the country.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the shooting in the Russian city of Izhevsk.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences for those killed in the incident and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families.

