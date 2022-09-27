Home>>
Xi sends condolences to Putin over school shooting in Russia
(Xinhua) 16:56, September 27, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over a school shooting incident in the country.
In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the shooting in the Russian city of Izhevsk.
On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences for those killed in the incident and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Jinping writes foreword to the Revitalization Library, stresses reflection on history and forging ahead on journey to national rejuvenation
- Full text of foreword by Xi Jinping to the Revitalization Library
- Xi calls for advancing national rejuvenation
- Xi writes foreword for literature collection on rejuvenation
- Xi writes foreword for literature collection on rejuvenation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.