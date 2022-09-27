Xi writes foreword for literature collection on rejuvenation

September 27, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has written a foreword, titled "Forging Ahead on the Journey to National Rejuvenation," for works of literature collected in the Revitalization Library, which will soon be published.

In the foreword, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized the necessity to draw on the lessons of history, reflect on the past, look to the future, and press forward on the journey to national rejuvenation.

The compilation of the Revitalization Library is a major cultural project approved by the CPC Central Committee, noted Xi. Its publication is significant for the Chinese people to firm up confidence in history, grasp the trend of the times, follow the Chinese way, and promote the great national rejuvenation through the Chinese path to modernization.

The Chinese nation, as a great nation in the world, has made indelible contributions to the progress of human civilization, Xi said. After the advent of modern times, it suffered greater ravages than ever before. Since the CPC was founded, the Party has united and led the people to fight tough struggles and find the correct path to realize the great national rejuvenation, he added.

Prospects for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation have been brighter than ever before, Xi said.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC, Xi said, the Chinese people are able to secure the future of China's development and progress firmly in their own hands.

The Revitalization Library is compiled and published to tell and record the exploration of the forefathers and inspire future generations via the collection of vital ideological works since modern times, Xi said.

Noting that momentous changes not seen in a century are gripping the world at an accelerating pace, and China has come to a pivotal moment for realizing the great national rejuvenation, Xi stressed the need to draw on the lessons of history, reflect on the past and look to the future.

Xi stressed the need to have a clear grasp of why we were successful in the past and how we can continue to succeed in the future.

He underscored the importance of standing firm in ideals and convictions and pooling great strength to contribute the wisdom and strength of our generation to the realization of the Chinese Dream of great national rejuvenation.

The Revitalization Library focuses on the theme of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It features a collection of significant literature related to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation since the Opium War in 1840.

It gives a panoramic view of the historical course of perseverant exploration of the outstanding sons and daughters of the Chinese nation represented by Chinese Communists in making the country prosperous and strong, achieving national revitalization, and bringing happiness to the people.

Boasting five volumes in total, the Revitalization Library will see the publication of its first three volumes in the coming days.

