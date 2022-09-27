Home>>
China releases latest findings by Mars rover Zhurong
(Ecns.cn) 16:25, September 27, 2022
A scientist at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, explains Zhurong rover's findings at a press conference, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)
Research shows that the subsurface layer may be shaped by major flooding that took place around 3.2 to 3.5 billion years ago in the Utopia Planitia on Mars.
Image interpretation of the Mars research results. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Conceptual model of the ancient resurfacing of southern Utopia Planitia of Mars. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Photos
