Mars images captured by China's Tianwen-1 probe released

Ecns.cn) 10:08, July 01, 2022

One of the most recent images taken by cameras onboard China's Tianwen 1 Mars orbiter shows the summit of Ascraeus Mons, June 29, 2022. (Photo released by China National Space Administration)

One of the most recent images taken by cameras onboard China's Tianwen 1 Mars orbiter shows dozens of craters located in the Arabia Terra region, June 29, 2022. (Photo released by China National Space Administration)

One of the most recent images taken by cameras onboard China's Tianwen 1 Mars orbiter shows the landscape of the western Valles Marineris, June 29, 2022. (Photo released by China National Space Administration)

One of the most recent images taken by cameras onboard China's Tianwen 1 Mars orbiter shows the south polar cap of Mars, June 29, 2022. (Photo released by China National Space Administration)

Image taken by the Zhurong Mars rover before it went dormant shows sand dunes in its patrol area. (Photo released by China National Space Administration)

One of the most recent images taken by cameras onboard China's Tianwen 1 Mars orbiter shows the edge of Mars's Maunder crater, June 29, 2022. (Photo released by China National Space Administration)

