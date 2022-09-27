UN chief calls for all-out efforts to eliminate nuclear threat

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L, Front) speaks at a UN General Assembly high-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for the use of every means to eliminate the nuclear threat.

Guterres made the appeal at a UN General Assembly high-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, which falls on Sept. 26.

"We come together on this international day to speak with one voice. To stand in defense of our world -- and our future. And to reject the claim that nuclear disarmament is some impossible utopian dream," he said.

He noted that the elimination of nuclear weapons would be the greatest gift "we could bestow on future generations."

In late August, the 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons failed to result in the adoption of an outcome document.

Expressing disappointment about the conference's failure to reach a substantive outcome, Guterres vowed that "we will not give up."

"I urge all states to use every avenue of dialogue, diplomacy and negotiation to ease tensions, reduce risk and eliminate the nuclear threat," he said.

Guterres also called for a new vision for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

He highlighted the need to take into account the evolving nuclear order, including all types of nuclear weapons and their means of delivery, as well as the need to address the blurring lines between strategic and conventional weapons, and the nexus with new domains of cyber and outer space.

The UN chief urged General Assembly delegates to seize the opportunity and make new commitment to work toward a peaceful future.

"Without eliminating nuclear weapons, there can be no peace. There can be no trust. And there can be no sustainable future," he said.

