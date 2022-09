In pics: China's retrieved cultural relics on display in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:30, September 27, 2022

A visitor views a bronze tiger head at "Return in Golden Age: China's Retrieved Cultural Relics Exhibition" in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- "Return in Golden Age: China's Retrieved Cultural Relics Exhibition" was launched Monday at the Minhang Museum in east China's Shanghai. The exhibition features China's cultural relics retrieved from overseas and now kept by the Poly Art Museum and the administration office of the Yuanmingyuan. Among the exhibits are bronze Chinese zodiac animal heads that belonged to the Yuanmingyuan Park, as well as bronze national treasures from ancient times.

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2022 shows exhibits on display at "Return in Golden Age: China's Retrieved Cultural Relics Exhibition" in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors view a bronze ox head at "Return in Golden Age: China's Retrieved Cultural Relics Exhibition" in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors view an ancient bronze ware at "Return in Golden Age: China's Retrieved Cultural Relics Exhibition" in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor visits "Return in Golden Age: China's Retrieved Cultural Relics Exhibition" in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor takes photos of a bronze monkey head at "Return in Golden Age: China's Retrieved Cultural Relics Exhibition" in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

