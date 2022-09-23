Home>>
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in S.Korea for combined drills
(Xinhua) 16:44, September 23, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea Friday for combined drills with the South Korean navy, according to Yonhap news agency.
The USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group, consisting of a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, a USS Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser and a USS Barry Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, docked at a naval base in Busan, about 390 km southeast of the capital Seoul, at around 9:00 a.m. local time.
The strike group planned to stage combined maritime drills with the South Korean navy off South Korea's east coast later this month.
The joint exercise is expected to be joined by the nuclear-powered USS Annapolis submarine, according to Yonhap.
