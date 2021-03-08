MOSCOW, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Huge U.S. military spending is not only an important indication of Washington's pursuit of an aggressive foreign policy, but a cause of instability and chaos across the world, a Russian military expert has said.

The United States maintains a large number of military bases around the world and deploys many aircraft carrier strike forces, both of which require corresponding expenses, said Igor Korotchenko, member of the Public Council under the Russian Defense Ministry, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Korotchenko added that the United States is also trying to expand its military influence on certain continents and conducting extremely expensive programs designed for a new round of the arms race, in particular in outer space, which is costly, too.

"Therefore, U.S. military spending reflects the structure of the U.S. armed forces and the tasks that are entrusted to them," said the Russian expert. "The U.S. military budget is fuel for instability and chaos on our planet."

In response to the Western accusation that China's military spending has grown too fast, Korotchenko noted that, unlike that of the United States, growth of China's military spending is not related to military expansion.

"China is not pursuing military expansion. Its military programs are generally defensive in nature," Korotchenko said. "Therefore, Chinese military spending reflects the structure of the Chinese army and the tasks in the field of ensuring external security."

In addition, Korotchenko underlined that the increase of China's military expenditure is in line with China's economic development, and that the steady development of China's economy provides financial guarantees for improving the conditions of the Chinese army.