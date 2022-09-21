Freshwater lake turns into 'grassland' amid prolonged drought

(People's Daily App) 15:46, September 21, 2022

Grass is growing in the dry bed of Poyang Lake in East China's Jiangxi Province, after the water level hit rarely seen low levels due to months of dry weather. People come to see the unusual scene. Click the video to learn more.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)