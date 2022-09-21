Universal Beijing Resort celebrates one year anniversary of opening
A child poses for photos at the Universal Beijing Resort in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. The Universal Beijing Resort celebrated the one year anniversary of its opening to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Photo taken on Sept. 20, 2022 shows the one year anniversary celebrations at the Universal Beijing Resort in Beijing, capital of China. The Universal Beijing Resort celebrated the one year anniversary of its opening to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A visitor selects souvenirs and toys at the Universal CityWalk of the Universal Beijing Resort in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. The Universal Beijing Resort celebrated the one year anniversary of its opening to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Visitors take photos at the Universal Beijing Resort in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. The Universal Beijing Resort celebrated the one year anniversary of its opening to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
People visit the Universal Beijing Resort in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. The Universal Beijing Resort celebrated the one year anniversary of its opening to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A visitor poses for photos at the Universal Beijing Resort in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. The Universal Beijing Resort celebrated the one year anniversary of its opening to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Visitors take a roller coaster at the Universal Beijing Resort in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. The Universal Beijing Resort celebrated the one year anniversary of its opening to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Visitors watch a performance at the Universal Beijing Resort in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. The Universal Beijing Resort celebrated the one year anniversary of its opening to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
People visit the Universal Beijing Resort in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. The Universal Beijing Resort celebrated the one year anniversary of its opening to the public on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Universal Beijing Resort plans expansion
- Legoland Shanghai Resort under construction
- Universal Beijing Resort starts formal operation
- Universal Beijing Resort to make trial operation in Sept
- Scenery of Nanji islands in east China's Zhejiang
- Fog scenery at Imperial Mountain Summer Resort in Hebei
- Construction on Baha Mar Resort to resume, EIBC will continue to provide loan
- Shanghai Disney Resort opens
- Tourists raft at Sanzhaolun resort in E China
- Selfie sticks to be banned at Shanghai Disney Resort
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.