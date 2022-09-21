NASA's Webb telescope captures first images, spectra of Mars
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured its first images and spectra of Mars, according to NASA.
Webb's infrared-sensitivity and location gives unique insight to short-term phenomena on Mars, like dust storms, weather, and seasonal changes, NASA said on Monday.
Webb's first images of Mars, captured by the Near-Infrared Camera, show a region of the planet's eastern hemisphere at two different wavelengths, said NASA.
Astronomers will analyze the features of the first near-infrared spectrum of Mars to gather additional information about the surface and atmosphere of the planet, according to NASA.
Webb is an international program led by NASA with the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.
Webb will find the first galaxies that formed in the early universe and peer through dusty clouds to see stars forming planetary systems, NASA said.
Photos
Related Stories
- NASA's InSight lander "hears" first meteoroid impacts on Mars
- NASA scrubs second launch for Artemis I moon mission
- NASA's Webb telescope detects carbon dioxide in exoplanet atmosphere
- NASA unveils landing sites for manned Moon mission
- NASA's claims on Chinese rocket challenged
- NASA, SpaceX launch climate science research mission to space station
- NASA releases Webb telescope's first images of unseen universe
- Beijing slams NASA chief for claiming China could 'take over' the moon
- Astronauts of NASA's SpaceX mission return to Earth
- SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA to space station
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.