Beijing slams NASA chief for claiming China could 'take over' the moon

CGTN) 09:40, July 05, 2022

China firmly opposes the "irresponsible remarks" by NASA Chief Bill Nelson about China's space progress, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday.

Zhao's remarks came after Nelson, in an interview with German newspaper Bild published on Saturday, said that "We have to be very concerned about China landing on the moon and saying: It's ours now, and you stay out."

During a regular press conference, Zhao hit back at the claim, saying "some U.S. officials are constantly smearing China's normal and reasonable outer space undertakings. China firmly opposes such irresponsible remarks."

"As head of U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, he should be well aware of the dark history of the U.S. space program," he said, adding that the United States has played a negative role in creating space junk, provoking an arms race in outer space and undermining global strategic stability.

The actions of the United States pose a "great threat" to the peaceful uses of outer space, Zhao said.

Noting that China's exploration of outer space is to meet the country's legitimate economic, social, scientific, technological and security needs, the Chinese spokesperson underlined that the country always advocates the peaceful use of outer space, and opposes weaponization and arms race in outer space.

The development of China's space industry is achieved entirely through independence and self-reliance and its rights and interests and achievements allow no questioning or smearing, Zhao stressed.

