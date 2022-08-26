NASA's Webb telescope detects carbon dioxide in exoplanet atmosphere

Xinhua) 08:38, August 26, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured the first clear evidence for carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside the solar system, NASA said on Thursday.

This observation of a gas giant planet orbiting a sun-like star 700 light-years away provides important insights into the composition and formation of the planet, said NASA.

The finding offers evidence that in the future Webb may be able to detect and measure carbon dioxide in the thinner atmospheres of smaller rocky planets, according to NASA.

Previous observations from other telescopes, including NASA's Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes, revealed the presence of water vapor, sodium, and potassium in the planet's atmosphere.

Webb's unmatched infrared sensitivity has now confirmed the presence of carbon dioxide on this planet as well, said NASA.

