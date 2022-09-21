In pics: construction site of e-commerce logistics zone project in China's Guangxi
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2022 shows the construction site of an e-commerce logistics zone project in the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Workers work at the construction site of an e-commerce logistics zone project in the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Workers work at the construction site of an e-commerce logistics zone project in the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Workers work at the construction site of an e-commerce logistics zone project in the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
A worker works at the construction site of an e-commerce logistics zone project in the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
A worker works at the construction site of an e-commerce logistics zone project in the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2022 shows the construction site of an e-commerce logistics zone project in the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
A worker works at the construction site of an e-commerce logistics zone project in the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
A worker works at the construction site of an e-commerce logistics zone project in the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
