China's e-commerce logistics index down in August
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's e-commerce logistics index saw a decline in August due to sporadic resurgences of COVID-19 cases, industry data showed.
The index came in at 104.2 points last month, down 2.2 points from the previous month, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.
The survey attributed the contraction of e-commerce logistics businesses to disruptions caused by COVID-19 in market demand and supply in August.
The survey, however, demonstrated optimism about the index in September, noting that the resumption of schools in the coming days will provide favorable factors for the e-commerce logistics industry.
China's e-commerce logistics index is based on the figure in January 2015, with the starting point at 100.
