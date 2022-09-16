Home>>
India takes over SCO rotating presidency in 2022-2023
(Xinhua) 19:48, September 16, 2022
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- India will take over the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in 2022-2023, the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO announced here on Friday.
