Leaders of SCO member states sign Samarkand declaration
(Xinhua) 19:40, September 16, 2022
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on Friday signed and released here the Samarkand declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.
The 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO also released a number of statements and documents on safeguarding global food security, international energy security, addressing climate change, and maintaining a secure, stable and diversified supply chain.
