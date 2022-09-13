China's Zhejiang raises emergency response as Typhoon Muifa approaches
HANGZHOU, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang Province has upgraded its typhoon emergency response to Level III, the third-highest, as Muifa, the 12th typhoon this year, moves closer.
The provincial flood control and typhoon and drought relief headquarters raised the response level at 5 p.m. Monday, according to the provincial emergency management department.
Authorities across Zhejiang will closely follow the development of the typhoon and take a series of precautions, including issuing early warnings and evacuating people to safety.
Muifa was about 610 km southeast of the city of Zhoushan at 2 p.m. Monday, packing winds of up to 144 km per hour at its center and moving northward at 5 to 10 km per hour, according to the local meteorological department. It was forecast to make landfall or brush by the coast from Zhoushan to Ningbo from Wednesday night to Thursday.
