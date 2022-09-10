Home>>
China's major clothing firms post steady profit growth
(Xinhua) 14:16, September 10, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major clothing companies posted steady growth during the first seven months of 2022, up 4 percent from a year ago, official data showed.
From January to July, the country's 13,067 major clothing companies raked in profits of 37 billion yuan (5.35 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
Revenues grew 3.9 percent year on year to 815.9 billion yuan during the period. The country's exports of garments and accessories increased 12 percent to 80.2 billion dollars, the ministry said.
