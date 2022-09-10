China dispatches 28,000 medical personnel abroad over six decades

Xinhua) 10:31, September 10, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Over the past six decades or so, China has dispatched 28,000 medical personnel abroad to 73 countries and regions, delivering medical services for 290 million patients, according to a press conference Friday.

Over the past 10 years, China has redoubled its efforts in promoting health-related international exchanges, actively participated in global health governance, and contributed to the well-being of people across the world, said the conference by the National Health Commission.

Chinese medical personnel conducted free cataract and heart disease operations in over 30 countries, benefiting 22 million people. Five Chinese international emergency medical teams have been certified by the World Health Organization, and more than 2,000 medical workers on international health aid missions have gained national-level honors at home or abroad, according to the conference.

Moreover, China has contributed to the prevention and control of malaria and the COVID-19 pandemic, and assisted West African countries in their fight against the Ebola epidemic, said the conference.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)