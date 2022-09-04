Home>>
China's top legislator to visit Russia, Mongolia, Nepal, ROK, attend 7th Eastern Economic Forum
(Xinhua) 09:55, September 04, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu will pay official visits to Russia, Mongolia, Nepal and the Republic of Korea (ROK) from Sept. 7 to 17 at the invitation of Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Gombojav Zandanshatar, Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives Agni Sapkota and the ROK National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo respectively.
Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, will also attend the 7th Eastern Economic Forum during his stay in Russia.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- World Insights: Experts galvanized by Xi's call for solidarity, common development at Eastern Economic Forum
- Xi attends 6th Eastern Economic Forum opening ceremony
- Xi to attend 6th Eastern Economic Forum opening ceremony
- Eastern Economic Forum 2019 business programme published
- Proposals by Xi at forum will drive cooperation in Northeast Asia: experts
- Xi's address at EEF draws clear roadmap for bright future of Northeast Asia
- Xi’s Russian visit to consolidate high-level development of China-Russia ties
- Cultural exchanges enhance China-Russia friendship
- Xi’s attendance of Eastern Economic Forum represents a new milestone of China-Russia relations
- Xi calls for strengthening cooperation in Northeast Asia for regional peace, prosperity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.