China's top legislator to visit Russia, Mongolia, Nepal, ROK, attend 7th Eastern Economic Forum

Xinhua) 09:55, September 04, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu will pay official visits to Russia, Mongolia, Nepal and the Republic of Korea (ROK) from Sept. 7 to 17 at the invitation of Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Gombojav Zandanshatar, Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives Agni Sapkota and the ROK National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo respectively.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, will also attend the 7th Eastern Economic Forum during his stay in Russia.

