China raises emergency response as Typhoon Hinnamnor nears
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday raised its emergency response for flood and typhoon control to level III, as Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches the country's eastern coastal areas and heads for landfall as a super typhoon.
Typhoon Hinnamnor, the 11th one this year, is expected to make landfall in the coastal areas of the northeastern part of Zhejiang Province, said the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters.
Working teams have been dispatched to east China's Zhejiang and Jiangsu to assist and guide typhoon prevention and response work, it said.
The headquarters suggested that ships and boats should take shelter in harbors, while advising the relevant areas to take measures to prevent torrential floods and geological disasters.
